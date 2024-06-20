Dialogue only way to resolve issues: KP Governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that dialogue was the only way to resolve issues rather than taking the law into one’s hands.

Talking to the media here at District Bar Dera, the governor said talks should be held with logic and reasoning without any use of derogatory language.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister should take up the issue of loadshedding at the proper forum rather than hurling threats of attacking institutions.

He urged political leaders of Dera Ismail Khan to join hands for resolving the issues being faced by the people of the area rather doing mere politicking on them.

“I do not believe in the politics of hatred rather in political dialogue,” he added.

He said the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dera Ismail Khan was his mission and he would continue making efforts in that regard.

He regretted that the work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor remained suspended for 10 years. The incumbent Federal Government would extend it from Dera to Quetta.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that multiple agriculture development projects were underway in the province which on completion would brought a green revolution in the region.

The Chashma Lift Canal project, once completed, would help irrigate over 250,000 acres of land, and its irrigation area would be increased to 600,000 acres if its height were raised to 90 feet, he added.

The governor was addressing a ceremony held at the District Bar Dera Ismail Khan to distribute grant cheques of Rs 7.8 million among bar councils of the district.

He said the Federal Government was also working on the proposals of Tank Zam and Daraban Zam projects, which would bring a green revolution and help meet the food requirement not only of the region but also of the neighbouring countries.

The governor said the role of bar councils was very important in resolving the social issues of the people and providing leadership to the nation. The bars also helped maintain the supremacy of law. The lawyers’ movement had proved that they were united to achieve their goals, he added.

Kundi said that there was a shortage of 10 judges in the merged tribal districts and he had taken up the matter with the Federal Government in order to ensure speedy justice for the local people.

The governor said the development of Dera Ismail Khan was his mission. They people here were facing numerous problems, including in education and health sectors.

“I have always highlighted the issues of my area with the Federation. Before the federal budget, I personally talked to the prime minister about the long-standing demand of the Chashma Lift Canal project, besides other issues, and I am thankful to the Federal Government for allocating Rs 19 billion for the canal, whose foundation stone will be be laid down by the end of 2024.”

The canal on completion would irrigate around 600,000 acres of land, he added.

He again expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Water Resources Musadik Masood Malik for allocating funds for the Lift Canal project.

The governor said the documentation work was also underway for the an international airport in Dera Ismail Khan which would be built near the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It would benefit the people of Dera as well as of the adjacent areas including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Zhob, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Waziristan, he added.

He said CPEC would be extended to Quetta, with establishing industrial zones in Yarik and Panyala areas.

NADRA (National Database Registration Authority) desks would be set up at tehsil level to facilitate the people, he added.

Kundi said the law and order was the main issue of Dera Ismail Khan, which was the responsibility of the provincial government after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. However, “we are trying our best to establish peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

He suggested the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to call a meeting of the provincial cabinet in Dera Ismail Khan or Kulachi Tehsil so that the local issues could be addressed in a better way. He also cited the example of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani who held meetings in all the provincial headquarters and Gwadar to discuss the local issues.

He said electricity loadshedding was another major issue of the area, and he would meet Federal Minister for Power on Friday to discuss the matter. Kundi said that he believed in the policy of resolving issues through dialogue at proper forums rather than taking the law into hands.

He said “I am grateful to Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar for providing the grants to the bar councils of Dera Ismail Khan.”

He assured the lawyers of his full support in establishment of lawyers’ colony in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said the doors of the Governor’s House were open to all, adding the lawyers should also give their suggestions for the development of Dera Ismail Khan.

The governor also invited all the political parties to join hands for the development of area and the province as a whole by setting aside their political differences.

Addressing the ceremony, President of High Court Bar Association Hidayat Ullah Malana thanked the governor for playing a role in issuance of grants to the local bar councils.

The governor later handed over the cheques of Rs 4 million to HCBA President Hidayat Ullah Malana, Rs 2 million to District Bar Association (DBA) Dera Vice President Usman Ali, Rs 1 million to Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) Paharpur President Muhammad Ismail Hani and Rs 800,000 to TBA Paroa President Nizam Khan.

A cake was also cut in connection with the birthday of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Earlier, on his arrival, the governor was warmly welcomed by the lawyers community at the District Bar Council.

Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Sardar Hashmat Nawaz Sadozai DBA General Secretary Adnan Sadozai also addressed the ceremony.

Former President District Bar and Divisional President of Pakistan People’s Party Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel and others were also present on the occasion.