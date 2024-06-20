Archealogy Dept to prepare videos of historical sites to boost tourism

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archeology and Museum Department is working on a plan to prepare videos of historical sites of Peshawar for showcasing abroad in order to attract foreign tourists and earn maximum revenues for the government.

Keeping in view of 2500 years old documented history of Peshawar blessed with numerous historical and archaeological sites, the department is working on a proposal to prepare short videos on Peshawar Museum, Balahisar Fort, Gor Kathri; Qissa Khwani, Chowk Yadgar, Mohabat Khan, Sethi House and others, highlighting its historical significance through digital media platforms.

Known as the oldest living city in South Asia, Peshawar has a unique distinction of being a custodian of eight to ten ancient civilizations including Gandhara, making it a centre of attraction for foreign and domestic tourists due to its unique archaeological sites and glorious history.

Famous for ancient Balahisar Fort and Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Peshawar was officially declared by the Archaeology Department as the ‘Oldest Living City’ in South Asia with its history going back to 539BC.

Assistant Director Archaeology and Museums, Bakhtzada Khan told APP that the department was working on a proposal to showcase these historical sites abroad through Facebook, Twitter’s and other social media tools to attract archealogy and Ghandhara art-lovers.

He said the Gor Kathri’s scientific excavation has disclosed that Peshawar was the oldest living city in South Asia inhabited by the humans with diversified culture, language and architecture.

Gor Khatri excavation, architectural designs, food and languages have revealed that eight to 10 ancient civilizations existed in Peshawar and its unlocking abroad through social media would help attract foreign tourists to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the excavation at Gor Khatri, which continued for several years and published in British Journal ‘Current World Archaeology’ titled `The deepest and biggest excavation in the world’ has indicated 20 layers that provide a complete profile of the Peshawar city ranging from British down to pre-Indo-Greek era.

The excavation has discovered that Peshawar was a province of Persian Alchamenian Empire in four to six century BC and later came under the influence of Mauryans, Greeks, Scythians, Kushans, Sasanians, White Huns, Ghaznavis, Slave Dynasty, Ghoris, Suri Afghans, Mughals, Durrani, Sikhs and the British before the creation of Pakistan.

Conquered by Greeks and ruled by Buddhists, Peshawar had witnessed rebuilding by Brahmins, invaded by Ghaznavis, captured by Mughals, over run by Sikhs and annexed by British in succession.

Despite witnessing the onslaught of warriors, and kings who marched from Afghanistan, Central Asian Republics to the Subcontinent through historic Khyber Pass, he said that Peshawar’s remained intact and a centre of attractions for tourists and traders since its establishment.

“Qissa Khwani Bazaar remained centre of attractions for international traders and merchants, who often stayed here to enjoy its famous Chappli Kabab and others delicious cuisine with traditional Qehwa and exchanged stories about each others’ culture, food, art and music before departing to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Subcontinent for trade.”

During stay at Qissa Khwani, he said the international traders had got a unique opportunity to explore almost all the historical sites and buildings of Peshawar like Sethi House, Balahisar Fort, Ghanta Ghar, Chowk-e-Yadgar, Mohabat Khan Mosque and Peshawar Museum.

Terming Peshawar Museum is one the world’s largest museums of Gandhara art, he said that conservation of its British era’s building has been completed and opened for the general public.

The museum currently houses 40,000 rare antiquities and artifacts besides complete life story of Lord Bhudda, attracting foreign tourists, Bhuddists and monks from across the world, he said.

He said conservation work of the historical building of Mohabat Khan Mosque has been completed and efforts are underway to renovate it in original shape, adding that majority work on its ceiling and minarets besides adjoining portions were also completed.

Around 3,000 historical sites did existed in Peshawar, Charssadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Mardan districts including 1,840 ancient buildings in Peshawar.

Besides Gor Khatri, he said Dalazak Tomb, Kotla Mohsin Khan, Sakhi Mahuddin tombs and Chacha Younas monument were declared protected sites at Peshawar while Sakhi Shah Mardan Villa, Bejo tomb, Qissa Khwani, Lady Reading Hospital and others as non protected.

Sethi House Peshawar, a historical building of the British era carrying a unique architectural value and eye-catching wood craftsmanship, was purchased by the KP Government and was converted into a full-fledged museum.

Inspired by Muslims and vernacular architecture of Bokhara Uzbakistan, he said Sethi family associated with international trade had constructed the masterpiece in 1886 after migrating from Punjab to Peshawar in early 19th century at Mohallah Sethian where about seven Havelis were built in almost the same style, signifying their aestheticism.

“I have heard a lot about the wood craftsmanship of Sethi House and found it correct today after visiting the architectural wood wonder of Peshawar,” said Engr Faras Khan, a Civil Engineer while talking to APP.

He said the impressive building with eye-catching wood designs, red and greens’ window glasses and ventilators structure of Sethi House have impressed me the most.

Bakhtzada said the conservation of Mohabat Khan Mosque, development of key archaeological sites of Swat, Takht Bhai and preservation of Kalash culture in Chitral, curbing illegal excavations and smuggling of antiquities and preservation of colonial era archeological sites have made Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a home of archeological wonders, adding 800 new archaeological sites were discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said documentations of archeological sites in merged tribal districts’ and preservation of stupas would make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a home to archeology.