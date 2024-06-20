Khan’s political advisor abducted

Ghulam Shabbir, the political advisor to former Prime Minister and founder of PTI, Imran Khan, has been reported kidnapped, sparking concerns and investigations in Lahore.

Authorities confirm that a case of kidnapping has been filed at Kahana police station based on a complaint lodged by Ghulam Shabbir’s son, Bilal. Ghulam Shabbir, who is also the elder brother of Shahbaz Gul, was reportedly abducted by unknown individuals two days ago while en route from his home to Islamabad.

The FIR details the circumstances of Ghulam Shabbir’s disappearance, shedding light on the urgency of the situation. As investigations unfold, the family anxiously awaits news of his whereabouts while law enforcement agencies diligently pursue leads to secure his safe return. The incident has raised concerns over safety and security in the region, prompting calls for swift action and heightened vigilance to combat such crimes effectively. As the search for Ghulam Shabbir continues, authorities and community members alike remain committed to ensuring justice and restoring peace of mind.