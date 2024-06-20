Power generation improves, cost declines 10% YoY in May

Power generation in Pakistan clocked in at 12,617 GWh (16,958 MW) in May 2024, an increase of 2.7% YoY as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Back in May 2023, power generation stood at 12,284 GWh (16,510MW).

On a monthly basis, power generation jumped significantly by 46% as compared to 8,639 GWh registered in May.

The monthly increase was attributed to improved generation from hydel (88.7%), and coal (imported) (1,723.8%).

However, in 11MFY24 (July to May), power generation went down by 1.9% YoY to 113,705 GWh compared to 115,876 GWh in the same period last year.

The decline was owed to lower generation from nuclear (4.7%) and gas (22.8%).

During May’24, the actual power generation was 11.3% lower than the reference generation, said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), a brokerage house.

“This decline in generation is expected to result in higher capacity charges for the 2QFY25 QTA,” it added.

Meanwhile, the total cost of generating electricity in the country decreased significantly by 10%, clocking in at Rs8.74 KWh in May 2024 compared to Rs9.72 KWh registered in the same period of the previous year.

The decrease in cost is attributed to the decrease in power generation cost from RLNG, which declined to Rs24.01 KWh, a fall of nearly 2%, as compared to Rs24.46 KWh in SPLY.

In May, hydel emerged as the leading source of power generation, accounting for 31% of the generation mix, to become the largest source of electricity generation in the country.

This was closely followed by RLNG, which accounted for 21.8% of the overall generation, ahead of nuclear, which accounted for 18.7% of the power generation share.

Among renewables, wind, solar and bagasse generation amounted to 3.5%, 1% and 0.5%, respectively, of the generation mix.