Exports increase by 28.75% to Rs 7.9 trillion in 11 months

The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 28.75 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. Exports during July–May (2023-2024) totaled Rs. 7,962,082 million as against Rs. 6,183,949 million during the corresponding period of last year, according to PBS provisional figures. Exports from Pakistan during May, 2024 increased by 25.99 percent to Rs. 790,199 million compared to exports of Rs.627,199 million in May 2023. On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 20.83 percent in May 2024 when compare to exports of Rs.653,957 million in April 2024. The main commodities of exports during May 2024 included knitwear (Rs. 115,022 million), readymade garments (Rs.97,564 million), bed wear (Rs. 77,184 million), rice others (Rs. 75,311 million), cotton Cloth (Rs. 48,117 million), towels (Rs.28,768 million), petroleum products, excluding top Naphta (Rs.25,393 million), rice Basmati (Rs.20,807 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & bedwear (Rs.18,558 million) and cotton yarn (Rs.17,883 million). On the other hand, imports during July–May (FY2023-24) totaled Rs. 14,109,047 million as against Rs. 12,272,596 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 14.96% Imports into Pakistan during May, 2024 amounted to Rs. 1,376,815 million (provisional) as against Rs. 1,347,817 million in April, 2024 and Rs. 1,228,739 million during May, 2023 showing an increase of 2.15% over April, 2024 and an increase of 12.05% over May, 2023. The main commodities of imports during May, 2024 were petroleum products (Rs. 188,213 million), petroleum crude (Rs.139,096 million), electric machinery & apparatus (Rs.102,630 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.90,251 million), palm oil (Rs. 64,276 million), iron & Steel (Rs.57,624 million), plastic materials (Rs.50,812 million), mobile phone (Rs. 44,198 million), medicinal products (Rs.32,719 million) and Iron and steel scrap (Rs.31,537 million).