SARSABZ ROYALS WINS PRESTIGIOUS ANA B2B AWARD IN USA FOR BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE!

Lahore, June 14, 2024 – Fatima Fertilizer’s pioneering loyalty program, Sarsabz Royals, has garnered remarkable success at the prestigious Association of National Advertisers (ANA) B2 Awards. This year, Sarsabz Royals was honored with a silver accolade for Best Customer Experience at the ANA B2B Awards Gala in Naples, Florida, USA.

The silver B2B Award for Customer Experience was awarded to Sarsabz Royals for its extremely successful five-year journey in the fertilizer industry, recognizing the partnership with Fatima Fertilizer’s business associates. This pioneering initiative has set Fatima Fertilizer apart with first-of-its-kind point-based dealer loyalty program, aiming to create, cultivate, and foster stronger relationships with business associates.

This achievement strengthens Fatima Fertilizer’s belief that when dedication, creativity, and vision come together, they create a lasting impact that transcends traditional marketing boundaries. ANA is the advertising industry’s renowned and largest trade association in USA, with over 600 companies and 25,000 brands internationally, annually celebrating the most impactful and innovative B2B marketing campaigns across diverse industries.

Speaking about this triumph at the ANA B2B Awards, Rabel Sadozai, Director Sales and Marketing Fatima Fertilizer, said, “We are incredibly proud of our achievements at the ANA B2B Awards. This accolade is a testament to our innovative marketing approaches and commitment to excellence. Our aim is to continuously push the boundaries and set new standards in the trade marketing landscape, especially within the agricultural sector. We dedicate this award to our esteemed business associates, whose loyalty towards the brand has made this win possible.”