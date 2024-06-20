COAS underscores martyrs’ sacrifice in country’s defence

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has underscored martyrs’ sacrifice for paying the ultimate price in the defence of the country.

“As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our homes and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the security of our country and fellow citizens,” the COAS said while speaking to the soldiers during his visit to the Line of Control (LoC) in Haji Pir sector earlier this week.

As per a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief offered Eid prayers with officers and soldiers at the front line and prayed for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity. He also commended soldiers’ dedication, high morale, and commitment to defending the motherland.

Commenting on the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Gen Munir reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, aligned with relevant United Nations resolutions.

The COAS condemned India’s ongoing oppression and brutalities against Kashmiris and noted that New Delhi, after the recently concluded elections, has been attempting to mask its aggression and victimisation of the Kashmiri people with false propaganda and provocations against Pakistan. Such tactics, including manufacturing false flag operations, have become a routine political tool of India, he noted.

“Pakistan has always supported peace and stability in the region; however, any provocation or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response, with the full support of the nation,” the army chief added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm greetings to the Pakistani nation and Muslims around the world on Eid and recalled the violence in various areas around the world, namely in IIOJK and Palestine.

On this Eid day, he said: “We pray for our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are bravely facing brutal foreign occupation but remain steadfast in their struggle to achieve their right of self-determination”. Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari urged the nation to reaffirm their commitment to the values of brotherhood, sacrifice, and selflessness on this occasion.