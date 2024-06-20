TTP leader killed in Afghanistan

A militant ringleader of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was reportedly killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday. The slain terrorist Abdul Manan alias Hakeemullah fatally shot in the Chaghasarai area of Asadabad district in Kunar province. Hakeemullah was formerly associated with the TTP Malakand Shura and served as an aide to Wali, overseeing terrorist activities in Bajaur and carrying out various acts of violence including target killings, landmine explosions, checkpoint attacks, and extortion. His death is seen as a significant setback for the TTP and underscores the internal conflicts among various armed factions operating within Afghanistan. On April 27, TTP Malakand chapter commander Talha Swati was killed in the Asadabad area of Afghanistan’s Kunar province, sources confirmed. Swati – associated with the Fazlullah group belonged to Swat. He was gunned down in broad daylight after Friday prayers. The TTP commander was linked to the intelligence group and worked as intelligence chief in the Barikot area. As per reports, the slain terrorist was reporting on Jammatul Ahrar’s activities to the South District Taliban, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), and his close aide Noor Wali Mehsud.