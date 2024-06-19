Federal finance officer, nephew shot dead in Matyari

A federal finance officer along with his nephew was shot dead in Sindh district of Matyari on Tuesday. Finance officer Sachadno Kaka and his nephew Allah Bachayo Kaka were targeted by unidentified armed men of a rival group in Kaka community in village Serachaun Kaka in New Saeedabad area of Matyari.

The Eid celebrations turned into mourning in the village after the murder. Sachadno Kaka came to the village to meet his relative on the eve of Eidul Azha.

The police so far could not ascertain the motive behind the murders. They shifted the bodies to a hospital for further medico-legal action.

After the murder of a federal officer, a large contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence.

A large gathering of local residents also gathered near the crime scene.