PCB stands by Haris Rauf in bullying incident

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the unruly behaviour of some cricket fan against ace fast bowler Haris Rauf and extended unconditional support to the fast bowler in this unfortunate incident of mass mind. Naqvi also warned of legal action against the perpetrator.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the United States of America (USA) where some cricket fan used offensive language against Haris Rauf when he was accompanying in the premises of a hotel or public place. The alleged fan was, perhaps, angry at Pakistan cricket team’s early exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies & USA.

Haris Rauf was the highest wicket-taker alongside Muhammad Amir in the competition where he bagged seven wickets in four matches. He also picked 3-21 against India – a match Pakistan lost from a position of ascendency. Pakistan ended up third on the points-table with a better run-rate than the second placed USA who qualified with 5 points.

In a tweet on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) the PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi wrote: ‘Strongly condemn the appalling incident involving Haris Rauf. Such actions against our players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those who are involved must immediately apologize to Haris Rauf, failing which we will pursue legal action against the individual responsible.’

Meanwhile, Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf, who completed 100 T20I wickets during the T20 World Cup, shed light on the incident through a tweet on X and elaborated how a nasty cricket fan had insulted his family in rage. “As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. Thy are entitles to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent r my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions.” The cricketing fraternity has come forward with support for Haris Rauf and condemned the incident as unwarranted and unfortunate.