Ahsan Raza to umpire in Super Eights

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced match officials for the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies from June 19 (Wednesday).

Ahsan Raza of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires is the only Pakistani umpire to officiate in the Super Eight.

Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, David Boon and Richie Richardson from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees will be the match referees while the umpires include Chris Gaffaney, Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth, Michael Gough, Nitin Menon, Joel Wilson, Ahsan Raza, Chris Brown, Rodney Tucker, Paul Reiffel, Allahudien Paleker, Alex Wharf, Kumar Dharmasena, Adrian Holstock, Langton Rusere, and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid who will be making history in this competition as the first Bangladeshi official at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The USA team will participate in a historic first-ever knockout match at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which takes place against South Africa on 19 June. The co-hosts USA qualified in second place from Group A, in part thanks to a magnificent Super Over victory against Pakistan and will now take on the Proteas as well as England and fellow co-hosts West Indies in Group 2 of the Super 8s.

The Double headers will be played in the Super Eight stage and the teams have been divided in two groups of four each. USA, West Indies, England and South Africa comprise one group while India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia form the other.