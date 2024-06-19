Bollywood stars extend wishes to fans on Eidul Azha

On the occasion of Eidul Azha, several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol and others took to their social media platforms to extend greetings to fans and followers celebrating the festival.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and shared an animated Eid picture and wrote, “Eidul Azha Mubarak. On Eidul Azha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the Almighty Have a blessed Eidul Azha.”

Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful illustration of Eid on his Instagram stories and captioned his post, which read, “Couldn’t have found a more beautiful manifestation of the spirit of Eid #EidMubarak.” Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Eidul Azha.”

Sunny Deol dropped a motion poster and wrote, “Wishing everyone peace, harmony & good health on this auspicious day! Eidul Azha.”

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s (AS) willingness to sacrifice everything for God.