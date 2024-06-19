Web series ‘Barzakh’ date of release announced

The date for releasing web series Barzakh has been revealed. The creators of the highly anticipated Pakistani web series, which stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, have announced that it will debut on YouTube page on July 19.

Barzakh, written and directed by Asim Abbasi-the man behind the successes Churails and Cake on Zee Zindagi-promises to be an exciting watch. Six posters were recently revealed by Zee Zindagi.

“When all has withered will love endure? Barzakh Premieres 19th July on Zindagi’s YouTube and Zee 5 Shows.” The poster was captioned by the station on its official X account. Sanam posted the same-tagging posters to Instagram as well. In 2023, Barzakh made its major debut at the esteemed Series Mania Festival in France. In addition to being Abbasi’s second project with the network, this one also brings Sanam and Fawad back together for the first time since the finale of their popular series Zindagi Gulzar Hai in 2013.

Barzakh is the touching tale of a 76-year-old recluse who, against the gorgeous backdrop of the Hunza Valley, invites his estranged children and grandchildren to his remote valley resort for an unbelievable event: his marriage to the ghost of his first true love. This deeply moving tale invites readers to consider the mysteries of life, the afterlife, and the enduring power of love.

The six-episode series stars Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar and Franco Giusti in addition to Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan.