Tariq Aziz remembered on death anniversary

The fourth death anniversary of renowned actor and the firstannouncer of Pakistani television, Tariq Aziz, was observed on Monday.

Tariq Aziz was born on April 28, 1936, in Jalandhar (India), and later his family migrated to Pakistan.

In 1974, he launched the quiz program “Nelaam Ghar,” which later continued under the name “Tariq Aziz Show.”

Tariq Aziz served as a member of the National Assembly from 1997 to 1999. His Punjabi poetry collection titled “Hamzad Da Dukh” was published, and in 1992.

He was awarded the Pride of Performance award in 1992.

He received numerous other accolades throughout his career.

He performed in a number of movies including Chiragh Kahan Roshni Kahan, Salgirah, Qasam Us Waqt Ki, Katari, Haar Gaya Insan and Insaniyat.

He was awarded with the Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan in 1994 for his services to the entertainment industry. Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore on June 17, 2020 at the age of 84 due to cardiac arrest.