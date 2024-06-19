People flock to fun places to celebrate Eid

Like the second Eid day, people were flocking to fun places across Rawalpindi division on the third day of Eid ul Azha to celebrate the festival.

The people were visiting their relatives and recreational places to enjoy Eid celebrations with their loved ones.

In Rawalpindi, great rush was being witnessed on the roads and people were visiting several picnic spots like, Ayub national park, Play Land, Allama Iqbal park, Family park Commercial markets Satellite Town, Jinnah park, Romi Park and other parks.

Girls were seen swinging at the parks while children were screaming on merry-go-rounds and the adults were exuberant to see smiles on the faces of their children. A large number of people were also seen travelling towards Murree Hills to enjoy Eid celebrations as the weather of Murree Hills has been very pleasant particularly on Eid days.

The parks in Rawalpindi were specially decorated to make them attractive for the visitors. The families visiting the parks of the city complained that over charging, sale of substandard food items and non-availability of quality products are main cause of concern.

The vendors took full benefit of the situation as the concerned authorities failed to control the quality and rates of the commodities rather there was no check and balance in this regard and the shopkeepers were given free hand.

The citizens demanded of the authorities to take action against the violators and those fleecing the tourists.

A visitor, Mushtaq said he went to Ayub Park for excursion as it was the best place to visit with family during Eid holidays.

“The food-items being offered at the canteen were tantamount to fleecing and the children were being robbed off their Eid is at different parts,” said Mushtaq.

A special control room had also been set up at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi which is working round the clock to cope with any emergency situation.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, the departments concerned particularly Police, City Traffic Police (CTP) and Rescue-1122 remained alert during Eid ul Azha holidays to ensure security and provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The authorities concerned were also instructed to pay more attention to parks and other public places besides setting up special posts at various points by Rescue-1122 to avoid any untoward incident.

The residents celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with great religious zeal, fervour and festivity.

On the occasion, tight security arrangements were made by Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the city. City Traffic Police, following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan also facilitated the citizens by smoothing traffic flow.

In Murree, the wardens also controlled traffic mess successfully.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema visited SOS Village and the Child Protection Bureau to share Eid joys with the children on Monday. The commissioner congratulated the children by cutting Eid cake with them and distributing gifts among them.

The Child Protection Bureau and SOS Village organized special meals for the children to celebrate the occasion.

People planned a number of programs while some arranged BBQ parties at their homes while a number of families thronged towards public parks (Ayub Park, Zia Park, Jinnah Park, Nawaz Sharif Park, Lake View) and other resorts like Murree, Pir Sohawa, Daman-e-Koh, F-9 Park and Rawal Lake along with children and made tikkas and kebabs from various aromatic spices and lentils on coals.