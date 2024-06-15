LHC suspends SP, ASP for failure to recover Shahbaz Gill’s abducted brother

Lahore High Court has ordered the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) to suspend the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the case of PTI member Shahbaz Gill’s abducted brother’s case.

The Lahore High Court has issued a written order over the non-recovery of Shahbaz Gul’s brother Ghulam Shabbir case. Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq has written a two-page order. The court had earlier ordered the recovery by June 10, instructing the IGP to appoint a senior officer for the case. The court ordered to use modern equipment to search for the missing man in Islamabad and Faisalabad. Modern methods including geofencing, CCTV, Safe City, Motorway, and other media means were ordered to be used for tracing Shabbir, according to the LHC.