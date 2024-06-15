Spices prices surge ahead of Eidul Azha

Prices of spices have surged heavily ahead of Eidul Azha, causing concerns among consumers. For instance, the price of black pepper has risen sharply from Rs1600 to Rs2500 per kg.

This increase comes amidst a broader trend of inflation affecting essential commodities even before Eidul Fitr. Moreover, ‘chana daal’ has seen a hike of Rs40 per kg, while popular items like qorma masala and tikka masala are now priced at Rs800 per kg.

These developments have exacerbated the financial burdens on the public, prompting calls for government intervention to stabilize prices.