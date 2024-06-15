PSG sign Russian goalkeeper Safonov

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov from Krasnodar on a five-year contract, the French champions announced Friday. The signing of a Russian player from a Russian top-flight club comes more than two years after Russia invaded Ukraine, which led to sanctions against Russian athletes and a ban on Russian teams in European football competitions. “I’m really happy to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the world’s biggest clubs in terms of its history and what it has won,” said 25-year-old Safonov. “I can’t wait to meet my new teammates, defend my new colours and make the fans proud. Allez Paris!” PSG praised the former Krasnodar captain’s qualities in a statement on the club’s website. The Paris-based side said Safonov was “renowned for his leadership qualities” and “played a large part in Krasnodar’s excellent campaign, in which they finished second in the league, just a point behind (champions) FC Zenit”.