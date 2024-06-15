Russian swimmer Yuliya Efimova given Olympics opportunity

Yuliya Efimova on Friday became the first Russian swimmer to be granted neutral status for the Paris Olympics — but said she might struggle to reach the qualifying standard.

Efimova, who won silver medals in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events at the Rio Olympics and took bronze in the 200m breaststroke at London 2012, was named by swimming’s governing body World Aquatics as having neutral status for Paris.

World Aquatics had banned competitors from Russia and its ally Belarus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but in September 2023 said they could return to international competition as neutrals if they meet specific criteria.

However 32-year-old Efimova told Russia’s Match TV.Ru that she would struggle to meet the Olympics qualifying deadline of June 23 and that as she did not have a visa for Europe she was unable to compete in events where she could qualify.

“They gave it (the neutral status) to me today but it’s a big problem that I don’t have enough time for the international qualification,” she said.