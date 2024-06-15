‘We’ve let ourselves down’ says Scotland coach Clarke

Scotland coach Steve Clarke said his team had to quickly forget Friday’s 5-1 rout by Euro 2024 hosts Germany in the tournament opener after admitting the “game ran away from us”. In 11 past major tournament Scotland have never advanced beyond the group stage and their chances of doing so this summer were jeopardised by a dismal display against Germany. “Obviously we didn’t play to our standard,” said Clarke. “We feel as though we’ve let ourselves down. We’re a better team than this.” Scotland fell 3-0 down by half-time as Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala scored before Kai Havertz struck from the penalty spot after Ryan Porteous was sent off for an ugly tackle on Ilkay Gundogan. Niclas Fuellkrug added a fourth before Germany defender Antonio Rudiger headed into his own net. Emre Can completed the demolition with the last kick of the match. “This was always going to be a tough night,” said Clarke. Scotland’s remaining games in Group A are against Switzerland and Hungary. “We need four points from the next two games and that’s what we’re focused on. “I’ve had tough nights before. I’ll get over it.” “The game ran away from us very quickly,” Clarke added while underlining his belief in his team. “I’ve never doubted my players, never ever. “We have to move on from this one quickly. Next two matches we have to play much better.”