Aamir Khan throws party on his mother’s 90th birthday

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan held a mammoth celebration to mark the 90th birthday of his beloved mother, Zeenat Hussain on Thursday. In what was a heartwarming family reunion, the actor made arrangements to fly in over 200 family members from across the country to join in the festivities. The grand event was a lavish affair with friends and relatives coming together from various cities including Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow and Mysore. The celebration was held at Aamir Khan’s residence in Mumbai, where the family gathered to honour the matriarch of the Khan family. Zeenat Hussain, who has been a pillar of strength for Aamir Khan, has reportedly been unwell for over a year. However, she has now recovered and is doing well, which has prompted the family to organise this large get-together. Aamir, who shares a special bond with his mother, often seeks her approval on scripts and films he does, highlighting the integral role she plays in his personal and professional life.