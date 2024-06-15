WUM orgainzes workshop on women in Robotics, AI

Empowering Women in STEM British Council’s Gender Equality Partnership launched STEM Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) workshop organized by Department of Mathematics, Women University Multan(WUM). It marked a significant milestone in advancing gender equality in STEM fields as the British Council’s Gender Equality Partnership project, “PIE (Partnership in Equality) for UK-Pakistan Women in Robotics & AI,” launched an immersive workshop at WUM. The event was aimed to empower women with hands-on experience and cutting-edge knowledge in robotics and artificial intelligence.