PM discusses regional stability with Qatar Emir, Oman’s Sultan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held telephonic conversations with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman and discussed security and regional stability.

During a telephone conversation with Qatar Emir, the prime minister extended warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Adha. The two leaders exchanged views on the importance of Eidul Adha, which symbolizes sacrifice, compassion and unity.

At this joyous moment, both the leaders also spoke about the plight of the brave and innocent people of Palestine and urged the international community to redouble peace efforts and ensure an immediate end to violence and bloodshed in the region. The Prime Minister and the Emir reaffirmed the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Qatar, rooted in shared values and mutual respect. They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond. The Prime Minister thanked the Emir for graciously accepting the invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan and said the dates of his visit would be worked out soon.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif – in conversation with Oman’s Sultan – extended warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Adha.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq reciprocated the greetings and best wishes, and expressed his appreciation for the prime minister’s thoughtful gesture. On this blessed occasion, both leaders also prayed for peace and unity among the ranks of the Muslim Ummah. During the conversation, the two leaders reaffirmed the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Oman, rooted in shared values and mutual respect. They also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. The prime minister reiterated his cordial invitation to the Sultan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.