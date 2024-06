Police in a suburban village of Sanghar arrested the man on suspicion of severing the leg of a camel who entered his fields, reported on Saturday. Police said that the incident took place in village Nando Khan Shar in the jurisdiction of Mangli police station.

On the other hand, Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, appeared before the media along with his camel to show the atrocity committed against the animal. “I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.