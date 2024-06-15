Four killed as truck hits rickshaw at Indus Highway

A speeding truck hits a rickshaw at Indus Highway leaving four persons and nine including children injured.

The road accident took place near Murad Khoso village of Khairpur Nathanshah at Indus Highway, local police said. “The victims of the traffic mishap were returning to home after visiting a shrine,” police officials said.

The truck driver fled from the scene after accident, police conducting search for his arrest, an official said. The injured and bodies were shifted to local hospital.

Last month in a collision between a truck and a passenger van at Multan-Mianwali road, 11 people were killed while 15 others sustained serious injuries. The rescue officials reported that the 11 deceased included five men, three women, two children, and a girl. More than 15 individuals sustained serious injuries in the collision between a truck and a passenger van traveling from the opposite direction. The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical attention. The passengers in the van, who belonged to Multan’s Laar area, were traveling to meet relatives when the accident occurred.