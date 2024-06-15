Pak Army, FC open social welfare home and boys hostel in Buner

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North have inaugurated a new Social Welfare Home and Boys Hostel in Buner. The inauguration ceremony, led by Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North, marks a milestone in community support initiatives, says in media reports. Located in Gagra, the complex features a Women’s Skill Center, where over 100 women and girls are currently undergoing training in computer skills. This initiative underscores efforts to enhance local women’s participation in the workforce through practical education. Additionally, the newly constructed hostel accommodates 30 orphan students, providing them with a stable environment to pursue their education without financial burden. The facility aims to ensure uninterrupted learning and support for vulnerable children in the region. A community school within the complex is now operational, offering free education to 150 students. Beneficiaries also receive complimentary uniforms and stationery, further easing the financial strain on local families.