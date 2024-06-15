Pakistan eliminated; US advance to Super 8

Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup were dashed after the match between the USA and Ireland was washed out in Florida due to bad weather and wet outfield.

The start of Friday’s T20 World Cup match between the USA and Ireland was delayed as ground staff struggled to remove standing water from the outfield.

South Florida has experienced heavy rain and flooding, leading to the abandonment of the game between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Lauderhill on Tuesday.

Heavy showers earlier on Friday morning forced umpires to inspect the pitch multiple times before ultimately deciding to call off the match.

With the Group A game abandoned, the USA qualified for the Super Eights stage along with group leader India. Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada have been eliminated.