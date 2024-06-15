Parliamentary panel approves judges’ names for SC elevation

The Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of Judges Friday approved the names of judges proposed by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The development came after a meeting of the parliamentary committee was held in Islamabad today to take a decision on the appointment of apex court judges. The committee approved all the names proposed by the JCP which included Lahore High Court Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi and LHC’s Justice Shahid Bilal.

Last week, the JCP sent the names of three high court judges to be considered for elevation to the SC for final approval by the Parliamentary committee.

The names, recommended for appointment to vacant SC seats, were proposed during a meeting of the Judicial Commission held under chairmanship of Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, said the sources. CJP Isa had, last month, convened the JCP meeting for deliberations over the appointment of three judges in the SC.