4 doctors arrested over death of 13 children in Sahiwal Hospital fire

The investigation into the tragic death of 13 children in a fire at Sahiwal Hospital has made significant headway.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, visited Sahiwal to address the incident and took stringent actions against the hospital’s senior officials.

During her visit, Maryam Nawaz reprimanded the hospital’s principal, medical superintendent (MS), additional medical superintendent (AMS), and the administrative officer. She ordered the dismissal and arrest of four doctors implicated in the incident.

Reviewing the investigation reports and CCTV footage from the tragedy, Maryam Nawaz urged the officials to empathize with the parents of the deceased children, questioning their lack of accountability.

The inquiry revealed that the hospital’s fire extinguishers had expired in April and were not replaced despite warnings.

It was found that the extinguishers were merely installed for show and were never utilized during the emergency.

The Chief Minister commended the rescue workers who managed to save some children during the fire and announced rewards for their bravery.

Expressing her frustration, Maryam Nawaz criticized the hospital for charging poor patients for admission and requiring them to procure medicines from external sources, despite the significant funds allocated to the health sector.

Maryam Nawaz also met with the grieving parents, offering her apologies and expressing her condolences for their loss.

Separately, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Members of Provincial Assembly from different districts of the province, in order to have first-hand knowledge of public issues and development needs in their respective constituencies.

Madam Chief Minister briefed the visiting MPAs, upgradation of primary health centers across Punjab is in final stages of completion. She said, I am monitoring the health affairs day in and day out. She added, we are expanding the scope of projects like Field Hospital and Clinic on Wheels.

The visiting public representatives appreciated the Field Hospital and Clinic on Wheels projects, and paid tribute to Madam Chief Minister for different public welfare projects in the first 100 days of her Government. They acknowledged, “People are getting relief at their doorsteps with Field Hospital and Clinic on Wheels projects.

Saud Majeed, MPAs Malik Khalid Mahmood and Adnan Afzal Chattha were among those who met. Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik was also present.

Meanwhile, World Blood Donation Day is a day to thank those who donate their precious blood to save lives of others, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Blood Donation Day. She added, on this day, I pay tribute to all those who have saved lives by donating blood.

Chief Minister said donating blood is a good practice. Every drop of donated blood is a ray of hope for a patient who is fighting for his life. She added, I salute to the voluntary blood donors. By donating blood, they give a gift of life to someone in dire need. She asked youth of the province to set an example of donating blood in Punjab’s youth blood donation campaign.