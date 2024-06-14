AJK HC grants bail to poet Farhad Shah

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday granted bail to poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad Shah and ordered his release if he was not wanted in any other case. Shah, who had gone missing from his Islamabad residence on May 15, had surprisingly “re-surfaced” in Gujjar Kohala, a village near the AJK border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on May 29 when the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was hearing a petition seeking his recovery. The court was informed by Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan that Shah had been arrested under Section 186 of the Azad Penal Code (APC) – the AJK version of Pakistan Penal Code – and was kept at the Dhirkot police station of Bagh district. Later, the same afternoon, Shah was handed over to Saddar police station in Muzaffarabad, where he was booked under nine sections of APC and one each section of Telegraph Act and Anti-Terrorism Act according to a statement given to his family by Dhirkot police. Last week, an AJK anti-terrorism court (ATC) had agreed with the contentions of the prosecution and rejected Shah’s bail plea, holding that the legal points advanced by his counsel did not apply to the case in hand. Shah had subsequently filed a bail petition in the AJK High Court.