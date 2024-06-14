Sindh govt launches floating solar power project

The Sindh government has launched an ambitious Floating Solar Power project at Keenjhar Lake on Friday, approximately 36 kilometers from Thatta city.

According to private news channel, once completed, the project will generate 500 Mega Watts of electricity, which will be supplied to K-Electric through the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC)’s network.

The project, spearheaded by Sindh’s Department of Energy, aims to provide significant relief to electricity consumers and promote sustainable energy solutions.