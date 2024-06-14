Education ministry to start advance learner course for ICT colleges

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced to start advanced learner course for Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 students to ensure a smooth transition and a strong foundation for new students of Islamabad Colleges.

According to the Education Ministry, this program will run for the whole month of July. Sharing the key highlights of the programme, the ministry said that the best teachers have been identified for English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Additional salary for teaching faculty has also been finalized for this purpose. “Our commitment is to provide the best academic ecosystem for our students. we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure our students receive the best possible support and resources to excel in their academic journey”, the ministry said.