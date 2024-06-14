TTP terrorist killed in encounter with CTD in Peshawar

A terrorist from the banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in an encounter with police officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a suburban area of Peshawar on Friday. Apolice team conducted a raid on a terrorist hideout in Sifen, located in the Badbir area of Peshawar district. The raid was carried out based on information provided by an arrested terrorist named Moaz.

When the police team arrived at the location, the terrorists belonging to the banned TTP opened fire on them. During the heavy exchange of fire, the arrested terrorist Moaz was killed by his companions while in police custody. Following the encounter, the search operation continues to arrest and suppress the fleeing terrorists in Badbir and the adjacent areas.