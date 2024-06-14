Section 144 imposed in Bannu till June 23

Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud Khan, has imposed Section 144 in the district for ten days with effect from June 14 to 23 to maintain law and order during Eidul Azha.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office, an immediate ban has been placed on motorcycle one-wheeling, display of weapons, use of tinted glass in vehicles, aerial firing, pillion riding, and swimming in canals and dams within the district. It said that the violators would face strict legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the citizens to comply with these orders and cooperate with the law enforcing agencies in maintaining peace and order during Eidul Azha.