Effective public policy for a bright future: MPA Amina Hassan

Amina Hassan Sheikh, Member Punjab Assembly, discussed matters of public policy and law and order in Punjab with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, at the Budget Session.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to protect the interests of every poor, exploited, oppressed and deprived individual.

MPA Amina Hassan said, “We are determined to unravel the complex issues that create systemic pressures on the law and order of our constituencies. From gaps in education to inadequate livelihood opportunities, from rampant inflation to climate change and disasters, and reform within the law and order space itself – we have to commit to creating long term solutions to these issues.”