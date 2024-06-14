Iddat case: Sessions Court judge says will decide within 10 days

Judge Afzal Majoka of the District and Sessions Court has stated that he intends to decide on the appeals against the sentence in the Iddat case within 10 days, provided he remains alive.

The judge took up on Friday the appeals requesting early hearing of the petitions which request the suspension of the sentence awarded to PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case.

Appearing before the court, advocate Usman Riaz Gul, representing Bushra Bibi, the spouse of PTI founder Imran Khan, presented a written decision from the Islamabad High Court, pleading for an expedited hearing in light of the high court’s direction.

At this, the judge remarked that he would announce a decision within 10 days if circumstances permitted, but holding the hearing the following day wasn’t feasible due to numerous pending bail applications.

The judge assured that even if the opposing party failed to appear, he would proceed with the decision-making process.

Advocate Riaz, then, requested the scheduling of the hearing for the next day to ensure the notices became part of the record.

However, the judge clarified that he was preparing the order for the day’s proceedings, emphasising the significance of the ongoing session beyond merely serving notices.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing. Following the adjournment, the District and Sessions Courts issued notices to the involved parties, postponing further proceedings until June 21.