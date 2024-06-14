US military says it destroyed Houthi patrol boats, drone

The U.S. military said on Thursday it destroyed two Houthi patrol boats, one uncrewed surface vessel and one drone over the Red Sea in its latest effort to degrade the capabilities of the Iran-backed group. The Houthis, who control the most populous areas of Yemen, targeted the Verbena in the Arabian Sea as well as the Seaguardian and Athina in the Red Sea, the Iran-aligned group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech earlier on Thursday. The attack on the Palau-flagged Verbena cargo ship sparked a fire and severely injured one of her crew, U.S. Central Command said. The rebels launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles from a Houthi controlled area of Yemen into the Red Sea, the U.S. Central Command said, adding there was no damage or injuries from those missiles. The Houthi militia has staged attacks on ships in the waters off the country since November in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli assault in Gaza where nearly the entire 2.3 million population of the narrow coastal enclave is displaced and there is widespread hunger and destruction. The U.S. Central Command said it “will continue to act with partners to hold the Houthis accountable and degrade their military capabilities.”