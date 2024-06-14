Gold rates up by Rs 800 per tola

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.241,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 240,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 686 to Rs.207,047 from Rs. 206,361 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.189, 973 from Rs. 189,165, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. Per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,750 and Rs.2,357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,323 from $2,315, the Association reported.