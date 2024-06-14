Dressel, Ledecky headline another stacked US Olympic swimming trials

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel brings a new perspective to the pressure-packed US Olympic swimming trials, where he and freestyle phenomenon Katie Ledecky are set to star again in the fierce fight for Paris Games berths.

Dressel and Ledecky bring formidable credentials to the nine-day meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, where only a top-two finish can secure an individual race berth in Paris and any slip-up can spell heartbreak.

Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, promises to provide a spectacular setting for swimmers chasing their Olympic dreams when the trials get under way on Saturday. It’s been a twisting path back to this point for 27-year-old Dressel, who followed his two relay golds at the 2016 Rio Olympics with five gold medals in Tokyo in 2021 to stamp himself the heir to US great Michael Phelps. But Dressel withdrew abruptly from the 2022 world championships, taking a nine-month break from the sport. He’s set to contest the 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 50m free, and although he’s not the top-ranked swimmer going into any of those events his steady progress in recent months indicates he’ll be ready for young challengers such as world bronze medallist Dare Rose in the 100m butterfly and world silver medallist Jack Alexy in the 50m free.