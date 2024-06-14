Alhamra hosts Eid Mela

Alhamra Arts Council organised a vibrant two-day Eid Mela at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, showcasing diverse cultural treasures.

Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid inaugurated the event.

The event featured cultural stalls, artist interactions and exhibitions of rare artefacts. The highlight of the Eid Mela was an enchanting evening of classical music performances by renowned classical singers such as Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan, Chand and Suraj Khan, Aris Ali Khan and Nadir Ali Khan. The audience showed deep appreciation for the artists’ performances, culminating in thunderous applause at the entrance of Alhamra Hall 1.

During her remarks, Executive Director Sarah Rashid emphasised Alhamra’s role in enriching the community through cultural engagement. She stated that Alhamra remains unmatched in providing high-quality entertainment during these challenging times, offering its patrons emotional respite and artistic fulfilment.

Attendees expressed gratitude to Alhamra’s administration for organizing the Eid Mela and acknowledged Alhamra as a cultural institution dedicated to offering unparalleled entertainment.