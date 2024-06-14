‘Bado badi’ gets a K-pop twist

The viral ‘Bado Badi’ fever has reached South Korea and K-pop singer Aoora has given his own spin to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s hit.

K-pop singer and music composer Park Min-jun, known better by his stage name Aoora, has given his fun twist to British-Pakistani singer Kashif Rana aka Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s latest song ‘Bado Badi’.

Taking to his Instagram handle, earlier this week, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum posted the reel on his handle, lip-syncing the trending number with three other of his friends. “Hai hai hoye hoye,” he wrote in the caption of the video post.

The now-viral reel has more than 6.7 million views on the original Instagram post, whereas, thousands of social users also showered their love with likes and comments for the K-pop celebrities.

Giving their hilarious responses to the video, a social user wrote, “virus reached korea also,” while another reiterated, “Nooooo…He is infected with this virus tooo.”

“I M DONE W THIS WORLD,” read another comment.

It is pertinent to note that the viral number was taken down from YouTube earlier this month, after the claims of copyright infringement.

Previously, the trending track of Khan was also used by A-list singers like Guru Randhawa, Diljit Dosanjh and B Praak in their Instagram reels.