Behroze Sabzwari draws flak for his ‘controversial’ statements

Eminent TV host and actor Nadia Khan appearing on her show has taken famous veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari to task for his controversial statements about women and PTI founder Imran Khan. Nadia Khan called out Behroze Sabzwari for his recent disputed statements. Nadia Khan said, “I think it is okay if he only talks about himself, I have a problem when he passes statements on women.” “In a recent podcast, he talked about his ex-daughter-in-law. Sometimes he talks against other women. He criticises women for their dress. He keeps an eye on how women dress up. “Sometimes, he talks against me. It has become a pattern now.” On a show, Marina Khan said, “Actors are ambassadors as they represent themselves. They represent media fraternity and they should not talk against anyone.” Behroze Sabzwari once said Nadia Khan used to degrade her guests in her morning show. Nadia Khan has appeared in many notable television dramas.