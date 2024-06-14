High prices of animals push people towards ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’

Due to the high prices of the sacrificial animals, most people are giving preference to the collective Qurbani ritual instead of sacrificing animals individually on Eidul Azha.

The record increase in prices of sacrificial animals is being witnessed across the country and the trend of ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’ is becoming popular.

The residents of various localities have arranged for combined sacrifices with the cooperation of various religious and social organizations including local madrassas and mosques. A large number of people have also arranged for combined qurbani with their relatives and friends.

“It is better to take part in the collective Qurbani arranged by a nearby madrassa or mosque during these hard times of inflation, and we will do so because we will have to spend only Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 for a share, and it is affordable,” said a resident Majeed.

The prevailing economic crunch leading to limited incomes and livelihood amid steady increases in animal prices in recent years has led to the trend of collective sacrifices, another citizen Nadeem said.

The prices of the sacrificial animals have further increased this year as compared to last year owing to an increase in transportation charges and other associated expenses.

The prices of bulls in the market have increased from Rs70,000 to Rs150,000 per animal as compared to last year while the price of A category bull has increased from Rs200,000 to Rs300,000 and onwards and the price of B category bull has increased from Rs100,000 to Rs150,000 and prices of C category has surged from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000. The prices of goats and sheep have also increased by up to 50 percent.

The price of A category goat/sheep has increased from Rs40,000 to Rs60,000. Prices of the B category have increased from Rs30,000 to Rs40,000 and C category to Rs25,000 and above. The price of a goat and sheep in the cattle market was witnessed from Rs 65,000 to Rs 140,000 while the prices of the bull were recorded from Rs 300,000 to Rs 450,000.

Meanwhile, as Eid day was drawing near the sale of sacrificial animals was gaining momentum.

Rawalpindi district administration had set up temporary cattle markets at 11 different places in the district in connection with Eidul Azha.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi had finalized all the arrangements. Five cattle markets were established in Rawalpindi city, two in Gujjar Khan, two in Taxila, and one each in Kallar Syedan and Kahuta.

Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officer Municipal Corporations concerned had been directed to supervise the cattle markets, he informed.

The spokesman informed that no one is being allowed to set up a market for sacrificial animals in city areas.

Special teams had been formed to take action against the violators, besides imposing fines and confiscating their animals.

Like last year, the sellers of sacrificial animals are not being allowed to enter the city in a bid to keep the city clean.

According to RCB sources, the sale of sacrificial animals had been banned in cantonment areas.

Special teams had been formed to fine the violators and even confiscate their animals, they added.

The officials of the Livestock and Health Department while talking to APP informed that they have established special camps at the city’s entry points, all cattle markets, and sale points of sacrificial animals for the prevention of the Congo virus.

All possible precautionary measures in this regard were being taken, they said adding, that solid steps for the treatment of animals suffering from any disease including the Congo virus were also being taken so that the citizens could be protected from any threat. Besides all the sale points and cattle markets were being sprayed, they added. The staff of the authorities concerned had also been deployed and the exercise would continue without any break till Eidul Azha, they said.