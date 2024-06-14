Spectacular goat competition in Gujranwala captivates crowds

A remarkable goat competition in Gujranwala, Punjab, has drawn the attention of enthusiasts and spectators alike. The event featured an array of striking animals, but it was the 250 kg Sultan that stole the show, winning the beauty contest with its impressive size and fair color. In a related highlight, the White King, a magnificent goat weighing 6 manat, has become the talk of Hyderabad. Priced at a staggering Rs 30 lakh, this prized animal has captivated many with its exceptional features. Across the country, livestock markets are bustling with activity as people flock to buy and adorn their animals. The demand for colorful cords and ornaments is on the rise, with buyers eager to decorate their prized possessions for upcoming celebrations.