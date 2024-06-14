Salient Features of Sindh ADP 2024-25

The Sindh government has decided to complete maximum number of schemes continued for the last 10 years. Therefore, full funds are provided equivalent to current throw-forward till date to the schemes with expenditure more than 70 percent or having current throw-forward less than Rs.50.0 million.

Similarly, 50 percent allocation is provided to those schemes having current throw-forward in between Rs.50 million & Rs.100 million. This was stated by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech.

He said that there were other regular schemes which have been provided 20 percent allocation of current throw-forward due to fiscal constraints.

In ADP 2024-25, there will be no new schemes because of the impact of BSR and CSR.

The main features of ADP 2024-25 are given as under:

There are 4,250 ongoing schemes with allocation of Rs 305.496 billion being (79% of total ADP). There are 395 un-approved schemes which were part of ADP 2023-24 and could not be approved during the year due to ban imposed by ECP will continue again as un-approved schemes in ADP 2024-25 with allocation of Rs.92.87 billion being (24% of total ADP).

552 On-going schemes where more than 70% expenditure is made, have been fully funded for completion by June, 2025.

While 849 ongoing schemes with current throw-forward less than Rs.50.0 million have been fully funded for completion by June, 2025.

858 small nature ongoing schemes have been fully funded for completion by June, 2025. Those schemes, where tenders are not issued and require cost increase due to CSR-2024, will be provided additional funds from block allocation of Rs.80.0 billion kept in ADP.

Through this strategy, out of total 4,644 schemes continued in ADP 2024-25, there will be about 1,812 schemes, which have been provided full funds and will be likely to be completed in FY 2024-25.

Allocations for major sectors/departments excluding cost impact due to Composite Schedule of Rates CSR-2024, (which has been kept in block allocation) is given as under: Education Sector schemes is Rs 32.163 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 13.82 billion). Health Sector schemes is Rs18.0 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 2.72 billion). Water & Sanitation and Road sector schemes in Local Government is Rs 71.959 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 15.7 billion). Water and Sanitation sector schemes in Public Health Engineering is Rs 22 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 3.26 billion).

Transport & Communication sector is Rs 60.40 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 2.2 billion). Irrigation including lining of canals is Rs 31.09 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 17.4 billion). Agriculture including Livestock sector is Rs 6.633 billion (In CFY, the expenditure on ADP schemes has been Rs 6.64 billion). Block allocation of Rs 20,000 million is kept under Special Initiatives for Renewable Energy and Water Rs 10,000 million are kept for Rehabilitation & Reconstruction to facilitate damaged infrastructure.

From the aforesaid figures, the House can recognize the shift from infrastructural development towards social sector development. Post 2022 floods, greater focus was on reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructure, however, from the next FY, focus has shifted towards softer components of development in social sectors i.e. education, health, social protection, transport etc.

Education

Sindh government earmarked Rs454 billion for education sector including Primary, Secondary, Middle, Higher Secondary, College and University levels, in budget 2024-25 which accounts for 25 percent of total Current Revenue Expenditure (CRE) for the upcoming fiscal year.

Education sector’s proposed Budgetary provision of Rs454 billion for FY 2024-25 depicts an increase of 36 percent as compared to previous year’s budget of Rs334 billion.

He said that the provision of funds for Sindh Higher Education Commission was Rs34.5 billion against last year’s budget of Rs23 billion reflecting an increase of around 50 percent while for technical education, funds of Rs6.9 billion are proposed in the budget 2024-25.

‘Sindh Government provides free textbooks to all the students from pre-primary to Matric in all government schools as well as its partner schools,’ he said adding that budgetary allocation for distribution of Free Textbooks has been enhanced from Rs2.53 billion to Rs7.5 billion in 2024-25.

The provincial government has proposed to allocate Rs12 billion for purchase of furniture and fixture in three phases and out of which Rs4 billion have been earmarked in FY 2024-25, he stated.

An allocation of Rs6.875 billion is proposed under Sindh Reform Support Unit that also included Rs2.375 billion for Restoration of Flood Damaged Schools while Rs1.654 billion have been allocated to operationalize Non-Formal Education centers in the districts to reduce Out of School Children’s rate.

Moreover, Rs800 million have been allocated for Girls’ Stipend to encourage female literacy rate have been provided in Budget 2024-25, he informed.

‘Benazir Hari, Mazdoor Cards’

Sindh Government has proposed to allocate Rs.13 billion for disbursement to farmers and labourers through “Benazir Hari Card” and “Mazdoor Card” during the next financial year starting from July 2024.

The CM said that the provincial government is going to provide financial assistance to all farmers regardless of land size. He said that the registration process of approximately 788,000 out of 1.2 million farmers, having land measuring 12.5 acres or less will be completed within a month.

Murad Shah said that funds of Rs. 8 billion were proposed to be allocated for the financial year 24-25 for disbursement to Haris based on per-acre slabs.

He said the government reiterated its resolve to bring policies aimed at benefitting the labour segment of the province and it was decided to introduce “Benazir Mazdoor Card” to the diligent labour of Sindh.

The holder of the ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’ will be eligible for incentives including full medical coverage, cash benefits, employment injury, Iddat, maternity, death grant, disablement gratuity & pension, survivors’ pension, workers welfare fund cash grants, marriage grant, and education grants or scholarships, the CM said and announced that funds of Rs. 5 billion would be reserved from the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) in the next financial year 2024-25 for effective implementation of the scheme.

Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Program

Sindh Government has proposed to allocate Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Program in next year’s Budget.

Sindh Chief Minister in budget speech said womenfolk were playing important role in provincial economic development and prosperity and Sindh Govt has decided to allocate funds of Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agriculture Workers Program (BWAWP).

This program will improve the agricultural output and living standards of rural women associated with agriculture sector, the CM said.

Sports

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday that the provincial government is prioritising sports activities and the engagement of highly skilled youth in Sindh.