Yasmin Rashid berates Nawaz, Maryam for unleashing victimisation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid berates Nawaz Sharif and asks him to stop issuing false statements.

In her letter from jail, she has criticised Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, stating that they give sermons about no political revenge but on the other hand, the PTI leaders and workers are being political victimised.

She stated that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz had set the worst example of injustice in Punjab.

The letter mentioned that PTI women workers Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza had been arrested again and again and shifted to jails across Punjab.

She hit out at political rivals for exacting political revenge.

Rashid stated that the arrest of Amjad Niazi after release and FIRs against hundreds of political workers of PTI in Sahiwal were a political revenge.

She also added that six-time minister, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed was shifted to jail from hospital without proper treatment.

“You have forgotten the time when the PTI government provided you the facility of a foreign doctor on the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan,” she reminded Nawaz Sharif. She also criticised the budget 2024-25, saying it was a political revenge with the public. The PTI leader requested the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of affairs in anti-terrorism courts (ATCs).