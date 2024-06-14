LHC orders to seal vehicles emitting smoke

Lahore High Court has issued directives to seal vehicles emitting smoke, emphasizing the need for decisive measures against polluting vehicles.

During the hearing on petitions addressing the issue of smog, Justice Shahid Karim underscored the urgency of not just imposing fines but also closing down vehicles emitting harmful smoke. The court stressed the importance of collaboration between the transport department and Safe City to identify and penalize offenders.

Furthermore, the court proposed the installation of tire colors to deter one-way traffic violations, aiming to alleviate congestion and reduce emissions.

Expressing concern over the mistreatment of animals in Tolanton Market, the court has granted a three-month ultimatum to relocate them to a more suitable location.

Additionally, the court directed Vasa to expedite the installation of new meters, enhancing efficiency in service provision.

As the court takes proactive steps to address environmental and animal welfare concerns, its directives underscore the significance of collective efforts in creating a cleaner, more humane society.