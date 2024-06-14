PM proposes committee for talks during parley with Fazl

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, proposing the formation of a committee aimed at fostering mutual cooperation to collaboratively address and resolve various political matters.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier was warmly welcomed by the JUI-F chief.

During the visit, the prime minister inquired about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s well-being and praised his ongoing efforts to promote a peaceful struggle for the protection of democratic values. He also commended the senior politician for his significant religious contributions.

The visit comes amid ongoing talks about political negotiations in the country. The opposition party PTI has already expressed its willingness for the dialogue.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on May 19, confirmed seeking guarantees from the PTI before joining the latter’s opposition alliance, the Tehreek Tahafuz Aain-e-Pakistan (TTAP).

In a joint press conference with PTI leaders following their meeting in Islamabad on May, 19 night, the JUI-F chief said his party had not yet decided to join the opposition alliance, but acknowledged the ongoing efforts to persuade it to do so.

When asked by a journalist if the JUI-F had sought any guarantees from the PTI before starting an anti-government movement, Fazl replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, when serious negotiations are held, certain measures are necessary to build trust.”

The JUI-F chief further asked who they should hold talks with.

“Will the prime minister, the president, or the army chief conduct the negotiations?”.