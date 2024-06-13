PTI, Ishaq Dar meeting on standing committees ends without a resolution

A crucial meeting between PTI and Leader of the House Ishaq Dar regarding the division of standing committees concluded without a resolution.

The PTI delegation, including Shibli Faraz and parliamentary leader Barrister Ali Zafar, convened with Dar in the Senate, aiming to finalize committee assignments. Despite discussions, both parties failed to reach an agreement on committee distribution. However, they have scheduled another meeting for today to continue negotiations. Senator Ali Zafar expressed optimism, stating, “Standing committees should adhere to procedural rules, and we anticipate our proposals will be considered.”

The ongoing deliberations highlight the importance of committee allocation in parliamentary operations, underscoring the significance of forthcoming discussions in reaching a consensus.