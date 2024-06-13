Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves recorded at $14.38 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 14,383.8million as of June 7, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank recorded as $ 9,103.3 million.

The foreign reserves held by the central bank decreased by $ 6 million to $ 9,103.3 million during the week ended on June 07, 2024, a statement issued here on Thursday by SBP informed adding that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,280.5 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on May 31, 2024, were $ 14,215.6 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 9,109.5 million while $ 5,106.1 million were held by commercial banks.